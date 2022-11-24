Week 3 high school football playoff picks: 6 teams set dates for state semis

Bolles QB DJ Moore (1) picks up yards in the second quarter during a 2021 game against St. Augustine.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is back. That means our football predictions are back, too.

News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney will reveal his picks for the week each Thursday. All game times are 7 p.m. unless indicated.

Last week: 8-3 (.727). Season: 303-96 (.767).

Regional finals, Florida

Friday, Nov. 25, all games 7 p.m. unless indicated

Region 1-4S

(3) Buchholz (9-2) at (1) Bartram Trail (12-0): Another rematch we saw coming. Bears are headed to the state semifinals. N4J pick: Bartram Trail 34, Buchholz 20.

Region 1-3S

(5) Choctaw (7-5) at (3) Columbia (8-3): Choctaw has been pulling road upsets weekly. That ends here. N4J pick: Columbia 27, Choctaw 26.

Region 1-2S

(2) Suwannee (10-2) at (1) Florida High (12-0), 7:30 p.m.: Bulldogs have been cooking for coach Kyler Hall but the Seminoles cool them off. N4J pick: Florida High 24, Suwannee 21.

Region 2-2S

(3) Baker County (9-3) at (1) Bradford (11-1), 7:30 p.m.: Tornadoes are going to play for a title this year so I can’t pick against them here. N4J pick: Bradford 30, Baker County 13.

Region 1-2M

(5) Raines (9-2) at (3) Bolles (8-4), 7:30 p.m.: A throwback to a 2010s rivalry where Corky Rogers and Deran Wiley treated fans to some annual, and sometimes twice annual, classics. N4J pick: Bolles 28, Raines 24.

Region 1-1M

(2) University Christian (10-1) at (1) Trinity Christian (11-0), 7:30 p.m.: The matchup we’ve planned on since the new assignments were unveiled. N4J pick: Trinity Christian 27, University Christian 21.

Region 3-1R

(3) Lafayette (10-2) at (1) Union County (7-2): Tigers surprised me last week with a playoff first, a win over powerhouse Madison County. Can’t pick against them after that. N4J pick: Union County 28, Lafayette 20.