News4JAX Super 6 girls soccer: Bartram Trail, St. Johns Country Day lead the way in early rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX Super 6 girls soccer rankings will be published every Thursday during the regular season. Records are through Nov. 30 games.

Rank, school, record, classification

1. Bartram Trail (5-0-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Fletcher, Gulf Breeze, Stanton.

Glance: Solid start for coach Jennifer Rodriguez and the Bears who clubbed Daytona Beach Seabreeze 8-0 on Monday night. They’re off until a Tuesday night clash against first-year program Beachside. Then, it’s two significant matches against Montverde Academy and Lakeland Christian on Dec. 9-10. The Bears have four losses since the 2019 season (St. Johns Country Day in 2019, Creekside in 2022 and two to Montverde, 2019 and ‘20). Montverde is always a machine and Lakeland Christian is the defending Class 3A state champ. Olivia Bori (7 goals), Carolyn Johnson and Grace Ivey (both 5 goals) lead the Bartram attack. Emma Revels, Anna Bachman and Eden Freeman-Warren lead a suffocating defense that has allowed just two goals this season.

2. St. Johns Country Day (5-1-1, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Buchholz, Chiles (twice), Lincoln, PK Yonge.

Glance: Another superb start for the Spartans, the state’s most dominant program. St. Johns went unbeaten through its first five matches before a loss to Montverde. There’s also a 1-all draw against No. 1 Bartram. Things pick up considerably next week for the Spartans with a game at Ponte Vedra (Tuesday) and then Viera and Venice on Dec. 9-10. St. Johns and coach Mike Pickett have won 11 consecutive state championships and 14 overall. It’s always reloading time for the Spartans, who are paced by freshman Sydney Schmidt (5 goals) and senior Lauryn Mateo (4 goals).

3. Creekside (3-0, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Mandarin.

Glance: The defending 7A state champions haven’t missed a beat, rolling to easy wins over Atlantic Coast, Mandarin and Seabreeze by the combined score of 12-1. The schedule beefs up considerably on Dec. 9-10 with games against Doral Academy and Montverde. The Knights close this week out with a clash at Tallahassee Chiles. Creekside is stacked with talent, even with the graduation of Miss Soccer Brenna Robinson. Her sister, UCLA pledge Avery Robinson is arguably the area’s top underclass player. Kentucky pledge Hayden Petrick (4 goals, 2 assists), Samantha Colvin (3 goals) and Alana Maki (2 goals, 2 assists) are pacing the Knights early.

4. Ponte Vedra (5-1, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Fletcher, Nease, Providence, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: Always a force in the postseason under coach Dave Silverberg, the Sharks are off to a hot start. They’ve lost just once, a 1-0 game to reigning 4A state champ Bishop Moore. D Olivia Bestic, an honorable mention All-News4JAX selection last season, returns to lead an always wicked defense. Ponte Vedra has allowed just four goals this season. Next week is the biggest test before the new year, with a game against No. 2 St. Johns CD, then Lakeland Christian and Winter Park on Dec. 9-10, respectively.

5. Providence (2-1-1, Class 3A)

Notable win: Maclay.

Glance: The Stallions had a breakthrough last season, reaching the state semifinals before running aground against Lakeland Christian. Elle Anderson, an honorable mention All-News4JAX selection, returns after scoring 14 goals last year. Ansley Cryan (9 goals) is also back for the Stallions. They’ve got a loss to Ponte Vedra and a scoreless draw against Episcopal this season. They wrap up the week with a Friday game against Tocoi Creek.

6. Atlantic Coast (4-1-1, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Bolles, Fletcher.

Glance: Not a bad start for the Stingrays, who edged reigning 6A state champ Fletcher as their headlining win thus far. There’s also a 3-0 loss to defending state champ Creekside. They face unbeaten Fernandina Beach on Thursday night to wrap up the week. Kentucky commit and the ever-versatile Gaby Rourke leads Atlantic Coast.

Others

Beachside (3-2-1, Class 4A); Bishop Kenny (2-2-1, Class 4A); Episcopal (1-2-2, Class 3A); Fernandina Beach (3-0, Class 4A); Fleming Island (2-0-2, Class 6A); Fletcher (3-3, Class 6A); Oakleaf (2-0-2, Class 6A); Stanton (3-2-1, Class 4A); Tocoi Creek (2-2-1, Class 4A).