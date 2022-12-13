St. Johns Country Day girls soccer coach Mike Pickett earns major national recognition

St. Johns Country Day girls soccer coach Mike Pickett was named the top coach in the country by MaxPreps this week.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mike Pickett has so many titles now that it’s easy to lose count.

How about another one for the longtime St. Johns Country Day girls soccer coach.

MaxPreps unveiled its list of the best current coaches in high school across the country this week, with Pickett earning the nod for girls soccer.

It’s easy to see why.

Pickett has led the Spartans to a record 11 consecutive state championships and 14 overall. In addition to St. Johns’ current streak which began in 2012, the Spartans have titles in 2005, ‘07 and ‘09, too.

Pickett entered the season with a 502-60-31 record and has the Spartans ranked No. 2 in the country. St. Johns is 8-1-1 and ranked No. 2 in the News4JAX Super 6 rankings. Bartram Trail, the team that is ahead of the Spartans in the Super 6, is ranked No. 1 in the country.

St. Johns Country Day’s current streak ranks as the longest in state history in a major team sport.

The longest sports streak in state history belongs to the Bolles boys swimming program, which has won 35 consecutive team titles, one behind the national record of the Carmel (Ind.) High School girls, whose current streak of 36 straight championships is the longest in high school history.

Longest championship streaks in state history