The Jaguars visited the Jets on Thursday night in a prime time game and beat New York 19-3 to stay in the hunt for the AFC South title.

The Jaguars needed a win to stay on pace for a playoff spot.

They got it on Thursday night, going on the road to beat the Jets 19-3 and improve to 7-8 in Doug Pederson’s first season with the team. Photographer George Varkanis was there to capture the game in images for News4JAX.

Check out his photo gallery above to look back on the game.