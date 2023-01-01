GameDay Live: Jaguars look to stay hot, injury-free against the Texans
Live scoreboard, tweet-by-tweet of action from Sunday’s game against Houston
The Jaguars will win the AFC South if they beat the Titans next week. But they’ve got some unfinished business on tap Sunday.
The Jaguars (7-8) visit the Texans (2-12-1) on Sunday looking to stay hot and stay healthy before Tennessee comes to town in Week 18.
Stay connected to the News4JAX sports staff throughout today’s game.
Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.