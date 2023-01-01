66º

GameDay Live: Jaguars look to stay hot, injury-free against the Texans

Live scoreboard, tweet-by-tweet of action from Sunday’s game against Houston

Justin Barney, Sports editor

The Jaguars visited the Jets on Thursday night in a prime time game and beat New York 19-3 to stay in the hunt for the AFC South title. (George Varkanis, News4JAX)

The Jaguars will win the AFC South if they beat the Titans next week. But they’ve got some unfinished business on tap Sunday.

The Jaguars (7-8) visit the Texans (2-12-1) on Sunday looking to stay hot and stay healthy before Tennessee comes to town in Week 18.

Justin Barney joined News4Jax in February 2019, but he’s been covering sports on the First Coast for more than 20 years.

