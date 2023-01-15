Photo gallery: The fans come out in force for pregame tailgate parties

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Before the Jaguars hosted the Chargers in their first playoff game since the 2017 season, it was all about the pregame festivities. The Slab was rocking and the tailgates going full bore. News4JAX photographer Kevin Nguyen captured some of those fans in action cheering on the Jaguars. Check out the gallery above.
Of course, we know how the game turned out. The Jaguars completed a stunning and historic comeback in a 31-30 win over the Chargers on Saturday night. Check out the photo gallery above to see some of the sights from the pregame celebration.
