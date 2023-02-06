Girls soccer playoffs: Bartram Trail, Creekside, Fletcher, St. Johns Country Day eye state championships

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area had three girls soccer teams win state championships a year ago, so how many will get to the finish line now?

The playoff brackets are out and the postseason road is set.

Super 6 and MaxPreps No. 1 Bartram Trail and No. 2 St. Johns Country Day are the favorites for state championships. Not far off is Ponte Vedra, which is ranked No. 6 in the country. Creekside is in the conversation, too. The reigning Class 7A state champion Knights played the Bears to an epic 4-3 game in the district title match last week.

Regional quarterfinals

All games Tuesday at 7 p.m. unless indicated

Region 1-7A

(8) Winter Park at (1) Bartram Trail (16-0-2)

(2) Creekside (10-5) at (7) Hagerty (11-5-1)

Region 1-6A

(8) Buchholz (9-9) at (1) Ponte Vedra (15-3)

(5) Fletcher (11-6-1) at (4) Fleming Island (10-4-2)

Region 1-5A

(8) Menendez (7-8) at (1) Lincoln (12-2-2)

(5) Columbia (14-5) at (4) Lecanto (15-4)

(7) Clay (10-4) at (2) Vanguard (16-3-1)

Region 1-4A

(5) Bishop Kenny (10-6-2) at (4) West Florida (10-5-3)

(7) Fernandina Beach (9-5-1) at (2) Tocoi Creek (9-7-1)

(3) Beachside (9-4-2) at (6) Stanton (8-7-2)

Region 1-3A

(8) Episcopal (5-9-4) at (1) PK Yonge (12-4-1)

(7) Keystone Heights (19-5) at (2) Bolles (12-6-3)

(6) Providence (8-5-3) at (3) Maclay (11-6)

Region 1-2A

(8) St. Joseph (7-7-2) at (1) St. Johns Country Day (16-1-1), 6 p.m.

(5) Christ’s Church (6-10-2) at (4) Lafayette (17-3-2), 6:30 p.m.

(6) Rocky Bayou Christian (8-8) vs. (3) University Christian (16-2), at Twin Oaks Field, 5 p.m.