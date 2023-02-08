Spring sports media day: Returning champs eye historic titles this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tuesday’s High School 9:12 media day means that the athletes of spring are just about ready to spring into action.

That means athletes in sports like baseball, flag football lacrosse, softball, tennis, track and field are poised to shift into competition this month and next.

And the spring storylines are substantial.

Photo gallery | Check out athletes, coaches from spring sports media day

Bartram girls lacrosse ready

The Bartram Trail girls lacrosse team won the Class 2A state championship a season ago with an 8-7 classic over Vero Beach. It was the second title in program history for the Bears. Next up: defending that crown.

Versatile junior Ryann Frechette, a Florida commit, welcomes that added attention and hopes that teams underestimate Bartram. The Bears lost a chunk of senior talent to graduation and will have some holes to fill.

“I am looking forward to the expectations and honestly the pressure. I think we do really well under pressure,” she said. “And we come together and we use that as more fuel to the fire. So, I’m just really excited for some teams to look at us and like maybe count us out or whatever.”

Tennis ace eyes history

Christ’s Church tennis star Chase Healey, a two-time All-News4JAX athlete of the year, is back and ready for one final swing. He’s already got a spot in the area history books and has a shot at even more.

Healey, who has signed with UNF, became just the second local boys tennis player in state history to win back-to-back titles when he won his second consecutive overall Class 1A state championship with a three-set thriller over Miami True North’s Dylan Chang. Only Duval’s George Yenawine in 1922-23 has won consecutive overall titles. Only six players in a history that dates back to 1922 have won three overall state championships. Healey could make that seven if he’s able to nail down a third.

In a sport that’s synonymous with elite players turning away from the high school game and focusing fully on juniors, Healey has embraced the challenge and what it mean to his school.

“I know there’s a lot of good players who are training and want to win just as bad as me, but I believe in my abilities that I can get back there,” Healey said. “I’m going to play in college. I’m going to get more matches and better level [of competition] but ... it’s my last one and I want to win for sure.”

Middleburg softball turns the page

It still sounds surreal. The Middleburg softball team turned in perhaps the most stunning stat line in a state tournament. The Broncos played in the state semifinals and then the state championship game last year. They had one combined hit in those two games.

And yes, the Broncos won the Class 5A state championship with a 1-0 victory over South Lake last May. Mallory Forrester, the All-News4JAX player of the year, was sensational. One swing by Belle Mincey, a homer to centerfield, was the difference in the title game.

With Forrester and Mincey now in college, it’s up to the current Broncos to appreciate the past but concentrate on the present.

“You move on from it,” said infielder Kaley Barnes. “It was a great experience, but we have to keep our minds focused ... we have to work towards doing it again this year.”

High school LAX tourney returns

The Rivalry on the River lacrosse tournament is returning for its third installment, with 18 teams taking part in the two-day tournament at Bolles on March 24-25. Six area girls teams, highlighted by a Bartram Trail-Ponte Vedra showdown on March 25 at noon, will compete in the event. The Ponte Vedra boys, a wire-to-wire No. 1 in the News4JAX Super 6, close down the event with an 8 p.m. clash with Winter Park. Games will again be streamed at News4JAX.com and select games will be broadcast on television, although that schedule hasn’t been finalized. See the full schedule here.