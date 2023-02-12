As XFL prepares to kick off 2nd season, these local names in the league will sound familiar

From left to right, Reggie Northrup, Chris Jones, Terrance Plummer, Willie Harvey and Javaris Davis (bottom).

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The second season of the relaunched XFL begins on Feb. 18 and there’s quite a bit of local representation in the league.

From players to the coaching staffs, the league’s eight teams are dotted with names local fans will remember. Take a look at some of those familiar names.

Local players in the XFL

Position, Player, Local tie, XFL team

RB Ryquell Armstead, Jaguars, Defenders

DB Luq Barcoo, Jaguars, Brahmas

DL Doug Costin, Jaguars, Renegades

DB Javaris Davis, White High, Guardians

WR Josh Hammond, Jaguars, Defenders

LB Willie Harvey, Menendez, Battlehawks

DB Chris Jones, Sandalwood, Sea Dragons

OL Garrett McGhin, Jaguars, Renegades

LB Reggie Northrup, First Coast/FSU, Defenders

LB Donald Payne, Jaguars, Renegades

LB Terrance Plummer, Orange Park/UCF, Guardians

DT Caraun Reid, Jaguars, Defenders

QB Kyle Sloter, Jaguars, Renegades

RB Calvin Turner, JU, Brahmas

WR LuJuan Winningham, Jaguars, Renegades

Coaches of note

Coach, Local tie, Position with XFL team

Reggie Barlow, Jaguars, Head coach Defenders

Tony Carter, Mandarin High, Defensive coordinator/CBs Guardians

Shane Matthews, Florida, QB coach Guardians

Paul Spicer, Jaguars, Defensive line coach Brahmas

Ron Zook, Florida, Defensive coordinator Sea Dragons