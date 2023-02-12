As XFL prepares to kick off 2nd season, these local names in the league will sound familiar

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The second season of the relaunched XFL begins on Feb. 18 and there’s quite a bit of local representation in the league.
From players to the coaching staffs, the league’s eight teams are dotted with names local fans will remember. Take a look at some of those familiar names.
Local players in the XFL
Position, Player, Local tie, XFL team
RB Ryquell Armstead, Jaguars, Defenders
DB Luq Barcoo, Jaguars, Brahmas
DL Doug Costin, Jaguars, Renegades
DB Javaris Davis, White High, Guardians
WR Josh Hammond, Jaguars, Defenders
LB Willie Harvey, Menendez, Battlehawks
DB Chris Jones, Sandalwood, Sea Dragons
OL Garrett McGhin, Jaguars, Renegades
LB Reggie Northrup, First Coast/FSU, Defenders
LB Donald Payne, Jaguars, Renegades
LB Terrance Plummer, Orange Park/UCF, Guardians
DT Caraun Reid, Jaguars, Defenders
QB Kyle Sloter, Jaguars, Renegades
RB Calvin Turner, JU, Brahmas
WR LuJuan Winningham, Jaguars, Renegades
Coaches of note
Coach, Local tie, Position with XFL team
Reggie Barlow, Jaguars, Head coach Defenders
Tony Carter, Mandarin High, Defensive coordinator/CBs Guardians
Shane Matthews, Florida, QB coach Guardians
Paul Spicer, Jaguars, Defensive line coach Brahmas
Ron Zook, Florida, Defensive coordinator Sea Dragons