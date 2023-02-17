Boys high school basketball ‘23: BK edges Bolles; Oakleaf wins 1st playoff game in program history

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s on to the second round of the high school basketball playoffs for 10 local teams.

In the two all-local matchups, Bishop Kenny bounced Bolles in the Region 1-4A opener and Providence drilled Interlachen in Region 1-3A to headline the area clashes. The Crusaders pulled away from the Bulldogs 40-33 to set up another all-area showdown next week. Kenny will travel to face Paxon, a 57-39 winner over South Walton.

Top-seeded Providence thumped the Rams 90-34 to move on to the regional semifinals.

In Region 1-6A, top-seeded Ponte Vedra routed Wiregrass Ranch 84-59 to coast into the second round. In Region 1-4A, top-seeded Ribault crushed visiting Tallahassee Godby (95-61). Another top seeded, NFEI, rolled over Redeemer Christian 87-41.

Notching a first was Oakleaf, which beat Tate 51-40 in Region 1-6A for the first playoff win in program history. Aaron Rivers had 17 points and Sean Jones added 14 for the Knights.

Jackson’s quest to make its fifth consecutive state semifinal game ended with a 55-45 loss on the road to Panama City Bay in Region 1-4A. The Tigers, led by coach James Collins, had finished as state runner-up three times in the last four years.

Regional quarterfinals

All games Thursday at 7 p.m. unless indicated

Region 1-7A

(1) Colonial 66, (8) Creekside 60

Region 1-6A

(1) Ponte Vedra 84, (8) Wiregrass Ranch 59

(4) Gulf Breeze 54, (5) Nease 49

(3) Oakleaf 51, (6) Tate 40

Region 1-5A

(4) Riverside 62, (5) Choctawhatchee 41

(2) Pensacola Washington 60, (7) Westside 50

(3) Columbia 66, (6) Pensacola Pine Forest 52

Region 1-4A

(1) Ribault 95, (8) Godby 61

(5) Panama City Bay 55, (4) Jackson 45

(2) Paxon 57, (7) South Walton 39

(3) Bishop Kenny 40, (6) Bolles 33

Region 1-3A

(1) Providence 90, (8) Interlachen 34

(5) Master’s Academy 75, (4) Episcopal 59

Region 1-2A

(1) NFEI 87, (8) Redeemer Christian 41

(5) Crossroad Academy 86, (4) University Christian 54

(2) Impact Christian 81, (7) North Florida Christian 45

(6) Munroe (14-8) at (3) St. Joseph (20-6), late

Regional semifinals

All games Thursday at 7 p.m. unless indicated

Region 3-1A

(2) Hawthorne 59, (3) Hilliard 49

Regional semifinals

All games Tuesday at 7 p.m. unless indicated

Region 1-6A

(4) Gulf Breeze (23-3) at (1) Ponte Vedra (20-6)

(3) Oakleaf (24-1) at (2) Gainesville (22-6)

Region 1-5A

(4) Riverside (15-11) at (1) Mainland (22-5)

(3) Columbia (19-9) at (2) Booker T. Washington (18-6), 8 p.m.

Region 1-4A

(3) Bishop Kenny (20-8) at (2) Paxon (20-5)

Region 1-3A

(5) Master’s Academy (20-6) at (1) Providence (26-2)

Region 1-2A

(5) Crossroad Academy (8-10) at (1) NFEI (20-8)

TBA at (2) Impact Christian (19-8)