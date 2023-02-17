Florida A&M among 13 HBCUs getting new bobblehead figures

(National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum released bobblehead figures for some of the most recognizable HBCUs in the country on Friday, including one for Florida A&M.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are bobblehead sports figures for just about every college and professional team around.

Now, 13 Historically Black Colleges and Universities have their own.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum released bobblehead figures for some of the most recognizable HBCUs in the country on Friday, including one for Florida A&M. The release coincides with Black History Month and the colleges will receive proceeds from sales of the bobbleheads.

“We’re excited to release this long-overdue collection of HBCU bobbleheads,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We know these bobbleheads, which celebrate the rich history of these 13 amazing institutions, will be very popular with the alumni, students, faculty, staff, fans, and communities.”

In addition to the Rattlers, the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs, Alabama State University Hornets, Delaware State University Hornets, Fayetteville State University Broncos, Grambling State University Tigers, Howard University Bison, Jackson State University Tigers, Morgan State University Bears, North Carolina A&T State University Aggies, North Carolina Central University Eagles, Norfolk State University Spartans, and Tuskegee University Golden Tigers.

The bobbleheads are $35 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order. The Grambling State, Alabama State, Delaware State, and Howard Bobbleheads are scheduled to arrive in April, while the other schools’ bobbleheads are scheduled to ship in June.