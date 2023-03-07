News4JAX boys lacrosse Super 6: St. Augustine moves in to rankings; Ponte Vedra, Bolles remain 1-2

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX boys lacrosse Super 6 will be published Tuesday through the end of the regular season with the exception of March 14. Records are through March 6 games.

Super 6 boys lacrosse rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Ponte Vedra 7-1, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Allatoona (Ga.), Cardinal Mooney, Nease, Plant, St. Edward’s.

Glance: Quality week for the Sharks since our last Super 6. They went 4-0, with their best win a 10-7 victory over Tampa Plant, a team coming off an 18-3 season. Ponte Vedra also notched Ws over Cardinal Mooney (19-6), Allatoona (10-8) and Mandarin (27-1). Very difficult week ahead. The Sharks host Creekside on Tuesday, then travel to face a reigning Virginia state champ in St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes on Friday and Maryland program Bullis on Sunday.

2. (3) Bolles (8-0, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Bishop Moore, Cambridge (Ga.), Cardinal Mooney, Gulf Breeze, Nease, Pope, Providence.

Glance: The Bulldogs continued their torrid start. Since our last Super 6, they walloped Providence (23-4), Fleming Island (19-4) and Cambridge (24-11). Long road trip this week, with games at South Walton (Thursday), and a pair of Louisiana schools St. Thomas More and Catholic-B.R on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

3. (5) Bartram Trail (4-3, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Fleming Island, Forest, Oak Hall.

Glance: A 2-2 week for the Bears. They lost to Allatoona, Ga. (10-6) and Cardinal Mooney (13-9), but beat Ocala Forest (16-11) and Oak Hall (12-7). That win over Oak Hall was impressive and the first loss of the season for the Eagles. Not as impressive of a record for the Bears as others have, but the competition has been stout. Tough call to move the Bears over the Knights, but the difference in the Oak Hall game tipped the scales this week.

4. (3) Creekside (6-2, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Chiles, Fletcher, Providence, Starr’s Mill (Ga.).

Glance: The Knights had a 1-1 mark since our last Super 6. Creekside hammered Buchholz (15-1) and then lost to a powerful Gainesville Oak Hall (11-3). Tough away game Tuesday night at Ponte Vedra, followed by Flagler Palm Coast (Thursday) and then Bishop Moore (Saturday).

5. (4) Episcopal (6-2, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Ocala Forest, Richmond Hill, Savannah Christian.

Glance: Two wins since our last Super 6 that have stretched the Eagles’ winning streak to six games. Episcopal beat Fleming Island (13-7) and Savannah Christian (19-4). They’re off until resuming play on March 14 at home against Bartram Trail.

6. (NR) St. Augustine (6-1, Class 2A)

Notable win: Flagler Palm Coast, Fletcher, Menendez

Glance: Only loss this season for the Yellow Jackets has come to Gainesville Oak Hall. Their best win since our last Super 6 was a 15-14 shootout over Flagler Palm Coast. There’s a difficult road to Spring Break. St. Augustine has Fleming Island (Wednesday) and then away games at Pensacola Catholic and Gulf Breeze on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Dropped out

Providence (5-3, Class 1A)

Others

Flagler Palm Coast (4-4, Class 2A); Fleming Island (3-6, Class 2A); Fletcher (5-3, Class 2A); Menendez (4-3, Class 1A); Providence (5-3, Class 1A); Nease (4-3, Class 2A).