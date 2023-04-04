Gators Breakdown: Spring Q&A from the Billy Napier Speaking Tour with the Clay County Gator Club

Join David Waters from the Billy Napier Speaking Tour with the Clay County Gator Club as he answers questions on spring football and more.
Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.
Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus
Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here
LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown
Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:
Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher