Who will it be? 5 players the Jaguars could draft in the 1st round

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the NFL draft approaches, the Jaguars continue to build their plan for their latest first-round pick since 2018 when they selected Taven Bryan (cringe!).

In fact, the Jaguars have only selected in the 20s with their first pick four times in the 21st century.

In 2005, they used the 21st pick to select wide receiver Matt Jones out of Arkansas — where Jones had played quarterback.

The following year, they used the 28th pick on tight end Marcedes Lewis. The next year, it was safety Reggie Nelson with the 21st pick.

Other than that, the Jaguars have picked in the top 10 every other year since 2001, including holding the top pick each of the last two seasons. So yes, it’s a different approach.

So, with that history as a backdrop, here are five players the Jaguars could target in the first round this month.

Georgia tackle Broderick Jones (6-5, 311 pounds)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Broderick Jones #59 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after a touchdown in the second quarter against the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

Jones played all season at left tackle for Georgia, allowing only six pressures in 15 games. He did not allow a sack as a redshirt sophomore. Since the Jaguars signed left tackle Cam Robinson to a long-term deal and still have Walker Little poised to play more at tackle, Jones may not fit with the Jaguars’ plans, but his upside is too good to ignore.

Tennessee tackle Darnell Wright (6-5, 333 pounds)

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Darnell Wright #58 of the Tennessee Volunteers in action against the Clemson Tigers during the first half in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (2022 Megan Briggs)

Wright is a right tackle, which the Jaguars could use with the departure of Jawaan Taylor, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as a free agent. Wright is thought of as a better run blocker than a pass blocker, as most right tackles are. However, he played both left tackle and right guard as well during his college career, where he was a first-team All-SEC pick as a senior. He’s not thought of as a technician and could benefit from NFL coaching.

Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks (6-0, 197 pounds)

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 08: Charlie Jones #15 of the Purdue Boilermakers makes a catch in the first quarter against Deonte Banks #3 of the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on October 08, 2022 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) (2022 Getty Images)

A remarkable athlete, Banks was the top tester at the combine where he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.25 seconds and showcased a 43-inch vertical leap and 11-foot broad jump. With Shaq Griffin’s release, the Jaguars need to upgrade the cornerback position. Tyson Campbell and Darious Williams figure to start, but the nickel position is up for grabs. Banks could solve that issue and be an outside corner in the future.

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington (6-7, 264 pounds)

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Darnell Washington #0 of the Georgia Bulldogs runs with the ball against Abraham Camara #14 of the TCU Horned Frogs in the third quarter in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

The Jaguars have Evan Engram on a one-year contract as the franchise player and the future of the position is up in the air for the team. Doug Pederson’s offenses have been tight end friendly in the past, but Washington is more of a physical blocker than deep threat. Still, with the loss of Chris Manhertz in free agency, the Jaguars could benefit from a physical presence on a tight end. He should be available when the Jaguars select at No. 24.

Pitt defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (6-1, 281 pounds)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 02: Defensive lineman Calijah Kancey of Pittsburgh participates in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

The Jaguars missed out on bringing Calais Campbell back to town, but they could add Kancey to the defensive line. Kancey has been called a poor man’s Aaron Donald, since they are both undersized interior defensive linemen from the University of Pittsburgh. Others have compared him to former Vikings’ defensive tackle John Randle, a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Critics say Kancey is only suited to play in a 4-3 scheme, which is the Jaguars’ base defense, but he was a star at the combine and was productive in college where he recorded 7.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss last season. He would likely be drafted much higher if he had prototypical defensive tackle size, but if the Jaguars aren’t scared off by the measurables, he could be the pick at 24.