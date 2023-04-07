Gators Breakdown: Napier reviews second spring scrimmage | Florida Gators OL working towards versatility

Florida's second scrimmage of the spring is headlined by Xavier Henderson and the communication on defense

The Florida Gators just wrapped-up the second scrimmage of the spring and Billy Napier feels the team is on schedule heading into the final week of practice.

David Waters discusses the scrimmage and more. Hear from offensive line coach Darnell Stapleton and offensive lineman Richie Leonard on the progress of the group as spring winds down.

