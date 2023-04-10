Gators Breakdown: 4-star RB Kahnen Daniels commits to the Florida Gators

(Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Kahnen Daniels is the sixth commitment for the class of 2024

Billy Napier adds to his 2024 recruiting class with the addition of running back Kahnen Daniels.

David Waters breaks down Daniels’ commitment.

