Gators Breakdown: 4-star RB Kahnen Daniels commits to the Florida Gators

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Florida Gators, Florida Gators Football, Florida Gators News, Billy Napier, Florida Gators Recruiting, Kahnen Daniels
Kahnen Daniels is the sixth commitment for the class of 2024 (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Billy Napier adds to his 2024 recruiting class with the addition of running back Kahnen Daniels.

David Waters breaks down Daniels’ commitment.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.