Gators Breakdown: Florida Gators receivers adjusting to Billy Gonzalez | Spring game outlook

Receivers coach Billy Gonzalez says he has a versatile group

One of the biggest changes in Billy Napier’s tenure so far is already having to replace his wide receiver coach. Out goes Keary Colbert and in comes Billy Gonzalez. While some players are familiar with Gonzalez, many in the room are not.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) as Gonzalez, and receivers Ricky Pearsall, Xavier Henderson, and Caleb Douglas share their thoughts on the transition, and more.

Additionally, Dave and Will give their outlook on the spring game.

