Gators Breakdown: Elite safety Xavier Filsaime commits to the Florida Gators

Florida’s 2024 recruiting class brings in another elite prospect with the addition of safety, Xavier Filsaime
Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.
David Waters breaks down Filsaime’s commitment.
Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus
Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here
LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown
Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:
Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher