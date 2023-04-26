Gators Breakdown: Florida Gators recruiting update - The latest WR, OL, TE, DL targets

The class of 2024 is off to a great start, but some questions remain on some key position groups.

The Florida Gators hosted a slew of visitors throughout the spring and there are a few positions where the direction isn’t as clear as some others for the class of 2024.

Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here.

David Waters brings on Corey Bender (Gators Online, On3) to provide some insight on the trail.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher