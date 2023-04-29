Cole Pepper: ‘This isn’t goodbye, just see you around’

Cole Pepper after the Jaguars beat the Chargers in the playoffs.

I first stepped on the set at Channel 4 in the summer of 2005. I was filling in as a sports anchor. In those early days, most of my fill-in dates coincided with Sam Kouvaris taking vacations, and the weekend anchor, Sean Woodland in those early days, taking the weekday duties while Sam took a break.

Little did I know back then that I would be a part of Channel 4 in some capacity for the next 18 years.

Now, I’m stepping back from my full-time role. There are several reasons, but the biggest is that the schedule we must work as TV anchors and reporters can be taxing on family life.

Late nights. Weekends. Holidays. These are all part of the job. It doesn’t jive very well with family life.

I have a 3-year-old daughter, and I’ve enjoyed taking her to school and picking her up. But those short rides and the occasional daddy-daughter lunch make up the bulk of the time I’m spending with her. I recognize that this time with her is precious. I also have a stepson who is a talented musician and I’ve had to miss too many of his performances because I had to work.

In short, I need more flexibility in my work schedule right now and it wouldn’t be fair to my coworkers or you, the viewer, to give anything less than my best effort. I’ve found I can’t give my best effort at home at the same time.

But I’m not leaving town. Heck, I’m not really leaving Channel 4. As I told our management, I’m happy to make myself available for fill-in work (how about that for full circle!) and to be a part of some of our big live event coverage. I hope that happens.

Since my Channel 4 career is now old enough to vote, I’ve made some great friendships at the station. Ours is an ever-changing business and many who I’ve worked with in the past have moved on to other jobs, retired or moved away. I value all the friendships I’ve made working at Channel 4.

Anchoring with Kent Justice, around 2010. (WJXT)

I love being a part of our coverage of the Gate River Run. I’m a slow, but persistent runner and the activity has become a big part of my social circle as well.

With US Olympic marathoner Keith Brantly getting ready to call the Gate River Run. (2022 WJXT)

Covering The Players is an annual highlight of mine, as is the NFL draft.

Interviewing Rory McIlroy at TPC Sawgrass (2019 WJXT)

And of course, there is football.

I think covering high school football games in 2020 might have kept me sane. Even with some restrictions and limited crowds, it was great to be out among the families cheering on their sons and daughters and interacting with the coaches and administrators who put so much of themselves into a game they love.

I’ve had the chance to cover state championship games and see some of our local schools bring home trophies. There isn’t much that is more exciting than seeing high school athletes realizing their hard work has paid off.

I’ve covered a few games in Gainesville and Tallahassee, although far fewer than we used to. That’s just the nature of the business. Most Saturdays, whoever is anchoring sports is usually working alone, producing, editing, and writing the shows and stories on the web. And social media. And whatever new technology there is to connect with viewers.

Some of my favorite memories include the chance to collaborate with my coworkers.

Like anchoring in 2017 while Sam was on the road with the Jaguars as they made that remarkable playoff run.

Joining Sam Kouvaris and Mark Brunell as the Jaguars made their remarkable playoff run after the 2017 season. (2018 WJXT)

And hosting the Mark Brunell Show with the Jaguars’ best quarterback ever.

Just another day on the Mark Brunell Show. (WJXT)

Traveling to New York to cover the Gators in the Sweet 16 with producer Matt Kingston, who always did amazing work on the road (and at home). We also had a great trip to Minnesota when the Jaguars worked in combined sessions with the Vikings leading up to a preseason game in 2018. And in London that season. There was so much optimism that year until it also unraveled, starting with the loss in Kansas City, where I grew up. Matt and I were there in the rain for that game. At least the barbecue was amazing.

I’ll always remember covering the Florida-Florida State game in Tallahassee with producer Kevin Talley, who probably would have been at the game anyway if he wasn’t working. His wife is a big Seminoles fan and Kevin knows his way around FSU as well as anyone.

Covering the Florida-Florida State game in Tallahassee (WJXT)

I’ve braved the storms during hurricane coverage, even helped out on election coverage a bit … OK, a very little bit.

We were just as wet in the parking garage as we were on the beach. (2022 WJXT)

And I got to share the set with Tom Wills! Legendary.

To the rest of the anchors, reporters, producers, editors and photographers who have helped me tell stories better, I thank you all.

I could go on about the great memories I’ve made. Events like Georgia-Florida games, Gator Bowl, NCAA basketball in town, the River City Rumble — like I said, I could go on — but I’m afraid that would make it sound more like a eulogy than it needs to be.

For now, I leave you in the capable hands of Jamal St. Cyr, Justin Barney and Kevin Talley, Dave Waters from Gators Breakdown, Leroy Tyler, plus a new teammate to be named.

I’ll still be around, and I’m excited about the next stage in my career. There are some exciting projects that I’m looking forward to. I’ll tell you about those on social media as they get closer.

Finally, to the viewers. My neighbors. Thank you for the kind words and support. I told someone the other day that I can’t remember a time when a viewer came up to me who was anything but kind and excited to talk sports.

I’ll expect you to keep that streak alive.

This isn’t goodbye, just see you around.

And thank you.