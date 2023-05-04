59º

Gators Breakdown: Gators WR Ja’Quavion Fraziars says WRs are ready to take next step with more opportunity

David Waters, News4Jax

Veterans and freshman are competing for open wide receiver spots (Jordan McKendrick , UAA Communications)

There’s plenty of opportunity in the Florida Gators wide receiver room for a number of players to step up.

Brought to you by Florida Victorious, David Waters chats with Gators wide receiver with Ja’Quavion Fraziars on the progress of the position group, the freshmen receivers, and the QB position.

