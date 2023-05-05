Gators Breakdown: The Florida Gators grab commitment from four star WR Izaiah Williams

(Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

Izaiah Williams becomes the eighth commit for the Class of 2024.

Izaiah Williams becomes the first wide receiver to commit to the Florida Gators class of 2024.

David Waters details the commitment on this episode of Gators Breakdown.

