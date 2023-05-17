76º

High school softball ‘23: Six local teams headed to regional finals

Justin Barney, Sports editor

Six area high school softball teams are seeking berths in the state semifinals. (Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images) (Robertus Pudyanto, 2019 Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school softball regional finals are set, with two all-area showdowns determining final four teams on Friday night.

Baker County, Baldwin, Episcopal, Providence, Ridgeview and University Christian all took care of business in the regional semifinals on Tuesday night to move into the regional finals. And that sets up some classic showdowns in the third round.

Baldwin’s five-run first inning was too much for West Nassau in a 12-2 romp in Region 1-3A. The Indians, who were ranked No. 1 for half of the season in the News4JAX Super 6, will host Episcopal for a spot in the final four. The Eagles went on the road and beat Tallahassee Florida High 2-1.

Also moving on was Ridgeview, which won the battle of Clay County with a 2-0 win over Clay High in Region 1-5A. The Panthers will visit second-seeded Deltona on Friday.

Providence had no trouble with Trinity Christian in a 10-3 rout in Region 1-2A. The Stallions will visit Super 6 No. 1 University Christian on Friday night. UC (20-2) clobbered visiting Tallahassee North Florida Christian 12-1.

In Region 1-4A, host Baker County had no troubled with visiting South Walton in a 9-0 win. The Wildcats will either host fifth-seeded Arnold or travel to No. 1 Wakulla in the regional finals.

Regional semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Region 1-5A

(4) Ridgeview 2, (8) Clay 0

Region 1-4A

(2) Baker County 9, (6) South Walton 0

Region 1-3A

(1) Baldwin 12, (5) West Nassau 2

(3) Episcopal 2, (2) Florida High 1

Region 1-2A

(1) University Christian 12, (4) Tallahassee North Florida Christian 1

(2) Providence 10, (3) Trinity Christian 3

Regional finals

Friday’s schedule; all games at 7 p.m. unless indicated

Region 1-5A

(4) Ridgeview (19-6) at (2) Deltona (20-4)

Region 1-4A

(2) Baker County (19-9) vs. (1) Wakulla/(5) Arnold

Region 1-3A

(3) Episcopal (22-4) at (1) Baldwin (24-4)

Region 1-2A

(2) Providence (19-5) at (1) University Christian (20-2)

Justin Barney joined News4Jax in February 2019, but he’s been covering sports on the First Coast for more than 20 years.

