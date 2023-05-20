Bartram Trail girls lacrosse coach Meghan Jackowiak steps down after record success

Bartram Trail girls lacrosse coach Meghan Jackowiak, far left in blue shirt, resigned this week as the most successful lacrosse coach in area history.

Meghan Jackowiak has accomplished more than any other high school lacrosse coach in area history.

Now, it’s time for a new challenge — focusing on parenthood and her three young children.

The longtime Bartram Trail coach resigned this week after winning back-to-back state championships. Jackowiak is the only area coach, boys or girls, to win multiple titles. She spent 12 years with Bartram and built a powerhouse with the St. Johns County program. Her latest crown, a 5-4 win over St. Thomas Aquinas earlier this month, put Jackowiak in a league of her own.

Jackowiak went 178-58 with six regional championships as head coach. She was the Florida Dairy Farmers Coach of the Year in 2016 and 2022.

“I will forever be grateful for my time as head coach the past 12 years at Bartram Trail. Bartram Trail is truly a special place. This program has been my second family and a huge passion of mine. I have been honored to have coached so many amazing young women over the years,” Jackowiak said.

“Every team I have coached has played the game with honor and dignity. To have won three state titles is surreal. This program will forever be apart of me, but it’s time for me to be home more and focus on my No. 1 job title: mom. I’m excited to watch the Bears continue to have success as they return a strong 2024 squad. I will always be a fan and supporter! Thank you Bartram Trail, it’s been quite the ride.”

No local team had won back-to-back championships until Bartram did. The Bears also won a title in 2016 and played for another. Only Bolles boys coach Tom West, who won a championship when he was at Ponte Vedra, has led a local program to the state final. West took Bolles to the 1A championship game this year.