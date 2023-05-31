Checking in on area products in the NCAA college baseball tournament

(Associated Press, Associated Press)

From left to right, Tanner Bauman, Tyler Shelnut, Austin Knight, Ty Jackson, Lebarron Johnson and Colby Halter.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The NCAA college baseball tournament begins Friday at select college sites around the country. In that 64-team field are quite a few players who have local ties. Checking in on those players and how they’ve done this season.

Position, Player, Local tie, College, Notable

OF Gavin Abrams, Nease, Clemson, Hitting .231 with 4 runs scored, HR, 4 RBI.

P Tanner Bauman, Atlantic Coast/St. Johns River State, Auburn, Is 4-1 with a save. Has logged 50.1 innings with 40 Ks, 5.72 ERA.

C Jake Berg, Jacksonville University, Lipscomb, Hitting .247 with 20 runs with 2 HR, 18 RBI.

P Colby Frieda, Creekside, Kentucky, Appeared in 8 games with 14.2 IP.

IF Colby Halter, Bishop Kenny, Florida, Hitting .235 with 26 runs scored, 6 doubles, 3 HR, 4 triples.

P Connor Hegan, Providence, North Carolina, Has not recorded any stats.

P Bradley Hodges, St. Johns Country Day, Virginia, Is 2-0 with 4.41 ERA, 39 Ks in 32.2 IP, 4.41 ERA

OF Ty Jackson, Mandarin, Florida A&M, Hit .372 with 4 HR, 63 runs scored, 30 RBI.

OF Ethan Jenkins, Mandarin, Florida A&M, Hit .143 with 2 RBI, HR, 2 runs scored.

P Lebarron Johnson, Paxon, Texas, One of the best hurlers in the Big 12. Is 7-3 with 2.82 ERA, save in 73.1 IP, 86 Ks. Opponents hitting .223 against him.

IF Austin Knight, Bolles, Charlotte, Hitting .242 with 11 HR, 30 runs scored, 38 RBI. Career .282 hitter with 39 homers with Charlotte.

OF John Long, Glynn Academy, North Carolina, Has not recorded any stats.

P Nick Martins, Mandarin, George Mason, Is 1-1 with 15 Ks in 21 IP.

P Evan Michelson, Mandarin, Charlotte, Is 2-4 with 6 saves in 33.1 IP, 33 Ks.

C Hayden Perry, Episcopal, Samford, Hit .259 with 4 doubles and a run scored in true freshman season.

IF Tyler Shelnut, Fort White, Florida, Hitting .279 with 24 runs scored, 6 HR, 11 doubles, 23 RBI

OF Tucker Talbott, Providence, Florida, Just 4 at bats this season. Scored 5 runs.

P Raylan Wagner, Trinity Christian, Florida A&M, Went 3-1 with 5.70 ERA, 25 Ks.

OF Max Williams, Clay, Alabama, Hitting .320 with 7 RBI, 3 doubles, 4 runs.

OF Reece Woody, Bartram Trail, George Mason, Hitting .316 with 32 runs scored, 8 doubles, 3 HR, 46 RBI.