Down on the farm: UC product Gau, UNF’s Murphy called up to Triple-A; Martin returns from injury

Austin Martin of the Minnesota Twins in action against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on February 27, 2023 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well represented in minor league baseball. Each week on Thursdays, News4JAX will chart how local players are doing in affiliate minor league baseball.

Locals on minor league baseball rosters

Pos., Player, Local tie, Current level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Mason Adams, JU, Class-A, Kannapolis, White Sox, Is 1-2 with 2.93 ERA, 36 Ks in 30.2 IP.

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 1-0 with 4.64 ERA, 31 Ks in 21.1 IP.

P, Hunter Barco, Bolles, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates, Is on 60-day injured list after Tommy John surgery last year.

P, Malik Barrington, Sandalwood, High-A, Twins, Is 2-0 with 4.67 ERA, 38 Ks in 27 IP.

P, Bo Bonds, Suwannee, Class-A, Dunedin, Blue Jays, Remains on 60-day injured list.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Remains on 60-day injured list.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, High-A, Dayton, Reds, Hitting .196 with 6 HR, 26 RBI and 7 stolen bases. Belted 2 homers since our last update.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Triple-A, Albuquerque, Rockies, Is 2-2 with 7.84 ERA, 28 Ks in 20.2 IP.

P, Brad Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Had 18 Ks, 5.93 ERA in 13.2 innings pitched this season before retirement.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Hitting .241 with 17 RBI, 23 stolen bases.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates, Is 1-0 with 32 Ks, 26 IP, 7.96 ERA.

OF, Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Triple-A, Durham, Rays, Hitting .262 with 5 HR, 18 RBI, 20 runs scored.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Triple-A, Durham, Rays, Is 2-1 with a save, 31 Ks, 2.55 ERA in 24.2 IP. Called up to Triple-A since our last update.

P, Franklin German, UNF, Triple-A, Louisville, Reds, Is 0-0 with 7.78 ERA, 29 Ks in 19.2 IP this year.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Triple-A, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Yankees, Has yet to play this season.

P, Jack Gowen, Charlton County, Rookie, FCL Marlins, Marlins, Logged first appearance of the season this week. Is 0-1 with 18.00 ERA in an IP.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Hitting .294 with 21 runs scored, 20 RBI, 7 HR.

P, Michael Darrell-Hicks, JU, Class-A, Inland Empire, Angels, Is 3-0 with 46 Ks, 4.26 ERA in 31.2 IP.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, Class-A, Fort Myers, Twins, Is 1-1 with 20 Ks, 5.40 ERA in 21.2 IP.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, Double-A, Springfield, Cardinals, Hitting .167; on 7-day injured list since April 17.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Class-A, Fort Myers, Twins, Finally activated from injured list. On injury rehab assignment. Hitting .167 with a HR, RBI.

IF, Hueston Morrill, Suwannee, Class-A, Tampa, Yankees, Remains on 60-day injured list.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets, Hitting .227 with 12 RBI, 16 runs scored. Called up to Triple-A on Tuesday.

P, Tyler Myrick, Columbia, High-A, Eugene, Giants, Is 1-2 with 16 Ks, 6 saves, 1.02 ERA.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .265 with HR, 17 RBI, 16 runs scored.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Remains on 60-day injured list.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 3-6 with 40 Ks, 4.64 ERA in 42.2 IP.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets, Hitting .224 with 11 HR, 24 runs scored, 25 RBI.

P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Reds, Is 2-1 with 3.95 ERA, 33 Ks in 27.1 IP.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Blue Jays, Hitting .214 with 17 RBI, 16 runs scored.

P, Tyler Vogel, JU, Class-A, San Jose, Giants, Is 4-2 with 3.57 ERA, 31 Ks in 22.2 IP, 3 saves.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Triple-A, Sacramento, Giants, Optioned back to Triple-A on Tuesday from majors. Hitting .304 with 8 RBI, 3 stolen bases in the minors, but still in MLB.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Wilmington, High-A, Nationals, Hitting .320 with 27 RBI, 21 stolen bases.