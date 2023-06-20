‘Gold standard’: Trinity Christian star Colin Hurley still relishing epic Elite 11 experience

ST. JOHNS, Fla. – Fresh off a day of traveling back from California, Colin Hurley was about where you’d expect him to be.

The gym.

The Trinity Christian star spent a week in Los Angeles competing at the Elite 11 quarterback competition. When the three days of skills competitions and challenges were over, Hurley was named to the prestigious Elite 11, the crème de la crème list for high school quarterbacks. The alumni base is a who’s who of quarterbacks, including Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence.

Seven other Elite 11 players — Matt Leinart, Kyler Murray, Troy Smith, Tim Tebow, Caleb Williams, Jameis Winston and Bryce Young — have won the Heisman Trophy.

“Honestly, it was so surreal. The Elite 11 is definitely a gold standard for all the quarterbacks and just to be a part of that is a blessing,” Hurley said. “I’ve dreamed of that moment and to be able to go out there and achieve that goal and go and compete against some of the best quarterbacks in the country, it was honestly just a great time and a great opportunity for me to get my name out there.”

Hurley’s name has been out there for quite some time. He’s been apart of two state championship football teams at Trinity, once as a backup as an eighth grader, the other as a freshman starter. But the getting his name out there is more about getting it out as a soon-to-be senior. The Elite 11 is typically geared towards the top rising seniors.

Hurley should be entering his junior season in high school.

But he’s been relentless in his academic work, loading up on courses for much of his high school career. That allowed Hurley to reclassify to the Class of 2024. He’s set to graduate at 16 years old, a year earlier than he was on track for. That means Hurley will be in Baton Rouge long before most of his other contemporaries will even go to their junior proms. Hurley said that he’s laser-focused on trying to lift Trinity back to a state championship before he heads to LSU.

Hurley made it through the regional Elite 11 qualifying and reached the full 20-player field event in Los Angeles. From there, Hurley was consistently in the top 11 throughout the event, fluctuating between the No. 7, 8 and 9 spots.

He’s in select company. Only four players before Hurley have made the cut to the final 11. Nease’s Tebow (2005), Bartram Trail’s Kyle Parker (2007), Mandarin’s Carson Beck and Sandalwood’s Jeff Sims (both 2019) have made the Elite 11. Other area players (Mac Jones of Bolles, Camden County’s Brice Ramsey and First Coast’s De’Andre Johnson) have competed in the finals but didn’t make the final 11.

“Just being one of those five to be able to make it to Elite 11, It’s honestly just a great feeling, just to know that I have a whole city behind me that supports me,” Hurley said. “It honestly feels just amazing. I’m so blessed to be part of it.”

Hurley said that the only things he looked at accomplishing when he left for the Elite 11 was to have fun and to get better. He said the best part of the trip was the camaraderie.

“To meet all those new QBs,” Hurley said. “Some of those guys are going to go on to have great careers and honestly just to be a part of that family. ... That’s what it’s all about honestly.”