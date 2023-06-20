Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr. returns to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. smiles during a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, June 13, 2022, in Philadelphia. Chisholm Jr. has been revealed as the cover athlete for Sonys MLB The Show 2023 video game. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm Jr. is coming back to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

He has been battling a turf toe injury majority of this season. He will begin recovery Tuesday when the Jumbo Shrimp begin their series with the Gwinnett Stripers.

Chisholm was the latest cover athlete on the baseball video game “MLB The Show 23.” In just his second season in the major leagues he was named an NL All-Star for the first time in his career in 2022.

He played 39 games with the Marlins this season, with a batting average of .229 prior to his injury on May 14.

This will be Chisholm’s third time playing with the Jumbo Shrimp. The first time he played here was in 2019 back when he was a member of the Double-A Southern League team. The second time he was here was in 2021 when he came back three games for a rehab assignment.

Chisholm will be the ninth Marlin this season to begin rehab with H2 Health.