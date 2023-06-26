Gators Breakdown: Hot month continues as speedster Jerrae Hawkins commits to the Florida Gators

June continues to be a hot month for the Florida Gators on the recruiting trail as Jerrae Hawkins becomes the 10th commitment for Florida this month.
David Waters breaks down Hawkins’ game and takes a look how he affects the class of 2024.
