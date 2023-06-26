92º

BREAKING NEWS

Sports

Gators Breakdown: Hot month continues as speedster Jerrae Hawkins commits to the Florida Gators

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Florida Gators, Florida Gators Football, Florida Gators News, Billy Napier, Recruiting
Jerrae Hawkins becomes the tenth commit in the month of June for the Florida Gators class of 2024. (Gators Breakdown)

June continues to be a hot month for the Florida Gators on the recruiting trail as Jerrae Hawkins becomes the 10th commitment for Florida this month.

David Waters breaks down Hawkins’ game and takes a look how he affects the class of 2024.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.