Gators Breakdown: Hot month continues as speedster Jerrae Hawkins commits to the Florida Gators

Jerrae Hawkins becomes the tenth commit in the month of June for the Florida Gators class of 2024.

June continues to be a hot month for the Florida Gators on the recruiting trail as Jerrae Hawkins becomes the 10th commitment for Florida this month.

David Waters breaks down Hawkins’ game and takes a look how he affects the class of 2024.

