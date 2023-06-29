Down on the farm: Bolles’ Max Ferguson, Trinity’s AJ Labas get minor league promotions this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well represented in minor league baseball. Each week on Thursdays, News4JAX will chart how local players are doing in affiliate minor league baseball.

Locals on minor league baseball rosters

Pos., Player, Local tie, Current level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Mason Adams, JU, Class-A, Kannapolis, White Sox, Is 1-3 with 4.27 ERA, 56 Ks in 46.1 IP.

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 1-0 with 4.07 ERA, 34 Ks in 24.1 IP.

P, Hunter Barco, Bolles, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates, Is on 60-day injured list after Tommy John surgery last year.

P, Malik Barrington, Sandalwood, High-A, Cedar Rapids, Twins, Is 3-0 with 4.68 ERA, 44 Ks in 32.2 IP.

P, Bo Bonds, Suwannee, Class-A, Dunedin, Blue Jays, Remains on 60-day injured list.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Remains on 60-day injured list.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, High-A, Dayton, Reds, Hitting .218 with 7 HR, 32 RBI and 11 stolen bases.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Triple-A, Toledo, Tigers, Is 2-4 with 8.77 ERA, 34 Ks in 25.2 IP.

P, Brad Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Had 18 Ks, 5.93 ERA in 13.2 innings pitched this season before retirement.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, Triple-A, Worcester, Red Sox, Hitting .225 with 18 RBI, 23 stolen bases. Promoted from High-A to Triple-A on June 23.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Triple-A, Indianapolis, Pirates, Is 1-1 with 33 Ks, 27.2 IP, 9.43 ERA.

OF, Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Triple-A, Durham, Rays, Hitting .275 with 6 HR, 26 RBI, 31 runs scored.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 2-1 with 2 saves, 33 Ks, 2.54 ERA in 28.1 IP in Triple-A and Double-A this season.

P, Franklin German, UNF, Triple-A, Louisville, Reds, Is 0-0 with 7.78 ERA, 29 Ks in 19.2 IP this year. On 7-day injured list.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Rookie, FCL Yankees, Yankees, Is 0-0 with 8.10 ERA, 6 Ks in 3.1 innings of work.

P, Jack Gowen, Charlton County, Rookie, FCL Marlins, Marlins, Is 0-1 with 4.76 ERA, 6 Ks in 5.2 IP.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Hitting .285 with 28 runs scored, 29 RBI, 10 HR.

P, Michael Darrell-Hicks, JU, High-A, Tri-City, Angels, Is 3-1 with 61 Ks, 4.56 ERA in 47.1 IP.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, High-A, Cedar Rapids, Twins, Is 1-2 with 30 Ks, 4.85 ERA in 29.2 IP. Promoted to High-A this week.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, Double-A, Springfield, Cardinals, Hitting .133 with 4 runs scored, 3 RBI. Released on Wednesday.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Class-A, Fort Myers, Twins, Hitting .273 with a HR, RBI. On 7-day injured list. Sent on rehab assignment to Class-A up from FCL.

IF, Hueston Morrill, Suwannee, Class-A, Tampa, Yankees, Remains on 60-day injured list.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Double-A, Binghamton, Mets, Hitting .211 with 13 RBI, 22 runs scored, 2 HR.

P, Tyler Myrick, Columbia, High-A, Eugene, Giants, Is 1-2 with 24 Ks, 8 saves, 1.13 ERA.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .255 with HR, 18 RBI, 17 runs scored.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Remains on 60-day injured list.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 3-7 with 45 Ks, 5.44 ERA in 48 IP.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Syracuse, Mets, Hitting .232 with 15 HR, 34 runs scored, 39 RBI.

P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Reds, Is 2-2 with 3.89 ERA, 42 Ks in 37 IP.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Blue Jays, Hitting .261 with 24 RBI, 20 runs scored.

P, Tyler Vogel, JU, Class-A, San Jose, Giants, Is 4-3 with 3.94 ERA, 36 Ks in 29.2 IP, 5 saves.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Triple-A, Sacramento, Giants, Hitting .280 with 14 RBI, 22 runs scored, 5 stolen bases in the minors.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Harrisburg, Double-A, Nationals, Hitting .317 with 29 RBI, 24 stolen bases, 35 runs scored.