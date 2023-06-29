Who will make the Jaguars 53-man roster? We try and project it

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - MAY 30: General Manager Trent Baalke of the Jacksonville Jaguars (R) looks on with Head Coach Doug Pederson (L) during an offseason workout on May 30, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Training camp is still weeks away. When camp does get here there is a big change this year. The NFL tweaked the rules for roster cuts. This year there will be only one cut day. The rule change will have every team reduce rosters from 90 players to 53 on Aug. 29.

Well, we aren’t waiting until then. We are going to try and nail the Jaguars’ 53-man roster now.

This task is actually easier this year than it has been in years past because the Jaguars have so many established players on the roster. The hardest part is how many of their massive draft class will make the final cut.

Quarterback

Justin’s players Jamal’s players CJ Beathard CJ Beathard Trevor Lawrence Trevor Lawrence

JB: Least surprising grouping of the 53-man roster. Beathard is a solid backup for Lawrence.

JSC: No surprises here. I think Nathan Rourke will hang around on the practice squad because he can really spin it, but I don’t see him being able to unseat Beathard.

Running back

Justin’s players Jamal’s players Tank Bigsby Tank Bigsby Travis Etienne Jr. Travis Etienne Jr. JaMycal Hasty JaMycal Hasty N/A Derek Parish

JB: Jamal is all in on the fullback, and I see the logic. But I think the Jaguars stay traditional and use the extra roster spot on a tight end. To me, this came down to Derek Parish or tight end Luke Farrell. I went with the extra tight end over a fullback. Etienne is still the No. 1 back and the best-case scenario would be Tank Bigsby becoming that north-south runner that the Jaguars lacked last year. Snoop Conner is out in my scenario here.

JSC: It is fullback season. I am Team Fullback. Parish is a specimen. He is making the switch to fullback and will have to show up once the pads go on, but I expect him to be on the roster this fall. The rest of the running back room is pretty simple. Snoop Conner could stick around on the practice squad.

Wide receiver

Justin’s players Jamal’s players Jamal Agnew Jamal Agnew Kevin Austin Jr. Kevin Austin Jr. Zay Jones Zay Jones Christian Kirk Christian Kirk Calvin Ridley Calvin Ridley Parker Washington Parker Washington

JB: Last year, the final spot went to Tim Jones. He’s out in this scenario, replaced by Kevin Austin Jr. or Parker Washington. Austin looked very good in minicamp. Washington holds value on special teams and could get a chance to return kicks as a backup to Agnew.

JSC: No question on four of the guys. Washington, Austin and Tim Jones will all be fighting for two spots. Right now I have Jones as the odd man out. During the offseason program, Austin looked like a completely different player. Last year he was a guy who dropped more than his fair share of passes. This year he was catching everything and making plays.

Tight end

Justin’s players Jamal’s players Evan Engram Evan Engram Luke Farrell Gerrit Prince Gerrit Prince Brenton Strange Brenton Strange N/A

JB: As mentioned above, I kept Farrell over fullback Parish. The Jaguars like their tight end room, which includes second-round pick Strange.

JSC: This is where my fullback pick comes to pay the piper. It meant keeping one less tight end and in this case that subtraction less is Farrell. He seemed like a shoo-in for a role this year, but then the Jaguars drafted Strange in the second round. Prince looks like a player ready to force his way onto the roster.

Offensive linemen

Justin’s players Jamal’s players Ben Bartch Ben Bartch Coy Cronk Luke Fortner Luke Fortner Blake Hance Blake Hance Anton Harrison Anton Harrison Cooper Hodges Cooper Hodges Walker Little Walker Little Cam Robinson (suspended) Cam Robinson (suspended) Brandon Scherff Brandon Scherff Tyler Shatley Tyler Shatley Josh Wells Josh Wells Darryl Williams

JB: With the looming suspension of Robinson, he’ll miss time so the team will be able to keep an extra player. On its surface, the starting line is solid. That will likely be Harrison and Little at right and left tackle, respectively. Scherff at right guard and either Bartch (health contingent) or Shatley at left guard. Second-year player Fortner is back at center. That position will be strengthened after Robinson’s return. Depth pieces are players like Hodges and a swing player like Wells.

JSC: This is a tough spot for the Jaguars. There will be some tough cuts on the offensive line. With Robinson almost certainly starting the season suspended he won’t count against the number here. Bartch is expected to be ready for the start of training camp. From there the top six are locked in. The final spots will be a battle. Right now, I’m betting on “Tug Boat” to make the final roster. Cooper Hodges gave himself the nickname “Tug Boat.” How can you not believe in an offensive lineman with a nickname like “Tug Boat?”

Defensive linemen

Justin’s players Jamal’s players De’Shaan Dixon De’Shaan Dixon Folorunso Fatukasi Folorunso Fatukasi Adam Gotsis Adam Gotsis DaVon Hamilton DaVon Hamilton Henry Mondeaux Tyler Lacy Roy Robertson-Harris Roy Robertson-Harris

JB: I also like Jeremiah Ledbetter, but he’s trimmed here over Mondeaux. Dixon has moved to the D-line from the linebacker spot. Robertson-Harris and Hamilton are back with new deals. Gotsis is a nice rotational piece. Jacksonville could bring back a Dawuane Smoot, too, if his health checks out.

JSC: The D-line group is filled with established players. That made it easy and difficult at the same time. Coach Buckner told me he thinks Ledbetter is a guy he thinks is ready to take the next step in his career. That made him not making my 53 that much more difficult. I opted to keep Dixon. He made the switch this offseason from Edge to D line. That versatility gave him the edge for me.

Linebacker

Justin’s players Jamal’s players Yasir Abdullah Yasir Abdullah Josh Allen Josh Allen K’Lavon Chaisson K’Lavon Chaisson Devin Lloyd Devin Lloyd Ventrell Miller Ventrell Miller Chad Muma Chad Muma Foyesade Oluokun Foyesade Oluokun Jordan Smith Jordan Smith Travon Walker Travon Walker

JB: The wildcard, to me, is Smith. He’s missed both of his NFL seasons due to injury. Can he stay healthy and play some big rotational snaps? Abdullah could be a big add if he can channel some of that big-time college production. And, has the light finally come on for Chaisson, a former first-round pick who is likely playing his final season in Jacksonville?

JSC: Another spot with only one or two spots really up for grabs. The biggest question in this group is between Ventrell Miller and Shaquille Quarterman. Quarterman will always be the Kingslayer for that hit he laid on Derrick Henry last year, but I went with the rookie. The Jaguars made such an effort to go get him they must really like what he brings to the table.

Defensive backs

Justin’s players Jamal’s players Tyson Campbell Christian Braswell Andre Cisco Montaric Brown Chris Claybrooks Tyson Campbell Erick Hallett Andre Cisco Tre Herndon Tre Herndon Rayshawn Jenkins Rayshawn Jenkins Antonio Johnson Antonio Johnson Daniel Thomas Daniel Thomas Darious Williams Darious Williams Andrew Wingard Andrew Wingard

JB: Campbell, Williams, Ciso and Jenkins man the primary spots. Who gets the nickel, which the NFL is seeing more and more of? I have rookies Hallett and Johnson making the 53, with Johnson as a higher-end player. Could he win the nickel spot? Herndon is solid and dependable as a No. 5 guy. Claybrooks has managed to hang around, largely due to his special teams contributions.

JSC: This is a spot that may have the most possibility to get crazy. Herndon is penciled in as the starting slot corner but with players like Johnson, Braswell, and Hallett all vying for the job this has space to be all over the place. That sort of infusion of young talent will keep the competition level high. The two biggest cuts for me are special teams stalwart Claybrooks and rookie Hallett. I think Johnson has a legit chance to win the slot job. That gave Montaric Brown, a guy who plays on the outside, the edge for me over some of the other players in the conversation.

Specialists

Justin’s players Jamal’s players Logan Cooke Logan Cooke Brandon McManus Brandon McManus Ross Matiscik Ross Matiscik

JB: About the only question for me is are the Jaguars happy with McManus or will they play musical kickers through training camp.

JSC: No brainer.