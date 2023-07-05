Gators Breakdown: Opposing coach says Billy Napier, “inherited the least talented Florida Gators roster in 20 years.”

Opposing coaches tell college football preview magazines that Billy Napier has to fight through a talent disadvantage in his early tenure as Gators coach

According to opposing coaches in 2023 preseason magazines, Billy Napier has inherited the least talented Florida Gators roster in 20 years. This could pose a challenge for the team in the upcoming season. However, Napier has a reputation for being a skilled recruiter and developer of talent. With his leadership, the team may be able to excel despite the perceived lack of talent.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) to discuss opposing coaches views on the Gators as well as where the Gators stack up to other SEC programs in Athlon’s and Lindy’s previews.

