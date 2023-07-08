Trinity Christian alum and Patriots cornerback Shaun Wade hosts first free youth kids football camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Trinity Christian alum and New England Patriots cornerback Shaun Wade hosted his first-ever free youth football camp at his alma mater Saturday. Around 100 kids participated in drills for speed, agility and skills challenges.

“Coming back home to the high school that I participated at from sixth to my 12th grade year,” Wade said. “I just really wanted to give back to the kids. and give them confidence and give them some energy going into their football season.”

His goal was to teach the young campers more than just football skills, but also life lessons to help them succeed.

“My message to them today was to compete,” Wade said. “Compete in everything. Compete in football. Compete in the classroom. Compete in life. Everything you got to do, you have to compete. Whatever job you want, you have to compete against somebody else.”

He was helped by a few volunteer coaches who are also current NFL players as well as former Trinity Christian teammates and coaches.

Wade played college football at Ohio State before beginning his professional career.