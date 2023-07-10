Bolles grad Jackson Baumeister hears name called in MLB draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Through two days of the Major League Baseball draft, only one player with area ties has been selected — Florida State pitcher and Bolles grad Jackson Baumeister.

Baumeister, the All-News4JAX player of the year in 2021, was the 63rd player taken in the draft by the Baltimore Orioles. That slot fell in the competitive balance Round B window. No local players were taken in Rounds 3-10 on Monday. The final day of the draft Tuesday has rounds 11-20. For Baumeister, he’s one of the highest-drafted players to come out of Bolles.

Only Chipper Jones (Braves, No. 1 in 1990), DJ Stewart (Orioles, No. 25 in 2015) and Hunter Barco (Pirates, No. 44 in 2022) are Bolles alums who have been selected higher than Baumeister.

The projected money and draft position will likely mean Baumeister is headed for the professional path. The slot value for his draft position is $1.243 million, although teams can go above or below that number.

At Florida State, Baumeister was up and down. He was 5-5 with 95 strikeouts (69 IP) and a 5.09 ERA. He was the ACC Pitcher of the Week after a 14-K performance at Clemson. Baumeister was rated as the 69th-best prospect by Baseball America. MLB.com had Baumeister tabbed as No. 167.