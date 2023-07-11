Jaguars announce training camp dates; fans can attend 13 practices

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 27: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars on the bench against the Baltimore Ravens at TIAA Bank Field on November 27, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Jaguars announced their training camp schedule for fans on Tuesday, opening up 13 practices for fans to attend this year.

Jacksonville’s new Miller Electric Center, which will be done in time for this year’s camp, will welcome fans for the first time on July 26. The Miller Electric Center is the team’s brand new, all-encompassing hub of football operations, a $120 million facility that features 2,000 seats for fans. It has two practice fields for the Jaguars to work on.

Fans can choose to attend a camp session by requesting tickets here. Tickets are free and availability is limited. Parking lots open at 7 a.m. for training camp at Miller Electric Center, with gates opening at 8 a.m. Practices begin at 8:45 a.m.

Jacksonville spent last year in training camp at Episcopal School of Jacksonville’s Knight Sports Complex. The Jaguars will host practice inside EverBank Stadium on Aug. 5, with select active duty and veteran service members invited to attend. Fans can learn more about that or nominate a service member here.

Training camp dates

July 26

July 27

July 28, Season ticket member exclusive

July 29, NFL Back Together Saturday featuring a gate giveaway and Teal Out

July 31

Aug. 1

Aug. 2

Aug. 3

Aug. 6

Aug. 7

Aug. 9

Aug. 10