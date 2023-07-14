Gators Breakdown: Rising CB Teddy Foster commits to the Florida Gators | 2024 class outlook

The Florida Gators add to their 2024 recruiting class with the commitment of Sarasota cornerback Teddy Foster.
David Waters provides an in-depth analysis of Foster’s commitment to the Gators.
