Gators Breakdown: The “big picture plan” is coming together for the Florida Gators, says Athlon’s Braden Gall

Despite being down on the Gators for upcoming the 2023 season, Athlon's Braden Gall likes the trajectory of the program.

Athlon Sports College Football Preview isn’t too high on the 2023 Gators, but Athlon’s Braden Gall says the Gators are doing everything right off the field to turn things around in the future.

David Waters discusses this season for the Gators and looks around the SEC with Gall.

