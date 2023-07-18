77º

Sports

Gators Breakdown: The “big picture plan” is coming together for the Florida Gators, says Athlon’s Braden Gall

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Florida Gators, Florida Gators Football, Florida Gators News, Billy Napier
Despite being down on the Gators for upcoming the 2023 season, Athlon's Braden Gall likes the trajectory of the program. (Gators Breakdown)

Athlon Sports College Football Preview isn’t too high on the 2023 Gators, but Athlon’s Braden Gall says the Gators are doing everything right off the field to turn things around in the future.

David Waters discusses this season for the Gators and looks around the SEC with Gall.

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.