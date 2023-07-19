Gators Breakdown: Speedy WR Tawaski Abrams flips from FSU to the Florida Gators

Tawaski Abrams becomes the third wide receiver and 21st commit of Florida's 2024 class.

The Florida Gators add to the 2024 class and this time by way of a flip from rival FSU as Tawaski Abrams flips from the Seminoles to the Gators.

David Waters discusses the 21st commitment of the the 2024 class.

