Gators Breakdown: Billy Napier and his Florida Gators ready to silence doubters | 2023 SEC Media Days

Exceeding expectations are the theme the Florida Gators are rolling with at SEC Media Days

Billy Napier, Ricky Pearsall, Kinglsey Eguakun, and Jason Marshall traveled to Nashville, Tennessee for 2023 SEC Media Days and the message was clear… they don’t like being doubted.

David Waters shares thoughts from what the group had to say in Nashville on exceeding expectations and more including:

-QB battle timeline

-Napier the playcaller

-Growing in year two

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher