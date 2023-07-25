Gators Breakdown: Is there a lack of respect Florida Gators coach Billy Napier? | Will Mertz play two seasons for UF?

David Waters joins Gators Breakdown Plus members for a chat and hit on many topics including:
- Does the national media respect Napier?
- Will Graham Mertz spend two seasons in Gainesville?
- The effect of Kiyaunta Goodwin transferring
- Which players should have been Preseason All-SEC?
- and more
