83º
Join Insider

LIVE

Sports

Gators Breakdown: Is there a lack of respect Florida Gators coach Billy Napier? | Will Mertz play two seasons for UF?

David Waters, News4Jax

Tags: Gators Breakdown, Florida Gators, Florida Gators Football, Florida Gators News, Billy Napier
After being picked fifth in the SEC East for 2023, fans wonder if there is little faith in Billy Napier from the media. (Gators Breakdown)

David Waters joins Gators Breakdown Plus members for a chat and hit on many topics including:

  • Does the national media respect Napier?
  • Will Graham Mertz spend two seasons in Gainesville?
  • The effect of Kiyaunta Goodwin transferring
  • Which players should have been Preseason All-SEC?
  • and more

Want more Gators Breakdown? Join Gators Breakdown Plus

Get Gators Breakdown merchandise. Shop here

LISTEN: Catch up on previous episodes of Gators Breakdown

Follow David Waters on Twitter @GatorDave_SEC to stay plugged in, or click one of the following to tune in:

Megaphone | Apple Podcasts | YouTube | Google Podcasts | Stitcher

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.