Alonso has a big night and Verlander pitches the Mets past the Yankees 9-3 in the Subway Series

New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK – Pete Alonso homered twice and drove in a season-high five runs, Justin Verlander pitched six shutout innings and the New York Mets beat the New York Yankees 9-3 on Tuesday night in their Subway Series opener.

Jeff McNeil had three RBIs and Francisco Lindor added three hits and three runs for the disappointing Mets (47-53), hoping for a big week that might persuade ownership not to sell at the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Alonso and Daniel Vogelbach connected back-to-back to begin the sixth against Domingo Germán, who fell to 0-2 in four starts since throwing the 24th perfect game in major league history June 28 at Oakland.

Germán (5-7) struck out nine in six innings at Yankee Stadium but was tagged for three homers and seven hits. McNeil's run-scoring single made it 7-0 in the seventh after a throwing error by rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe.

The 40-year-old Verlander (5-5) was touched for just two hits. He struck out six and issued four walks — three to DJ LeMahieu. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is 5-0 in his last eight regular-season starts versus the Yankees.

Verlander was pulled after 98 pitches, and it took three relievers to get the next four outs. David Robertson entered with the bases loaded in the eighth and got two quick outs, leaving New York ahead 7-3 heading to the ninth.

McNeil's two-run double made it 9-3, and Adam Ottavino closed it out before a sellout crowd of 46,540.

Brandon Nimmo opened the game with a double and scored when Alonso's two-out pop fly dropped in shallow left-center for an RBI single.

Alonso lined a three-run homer on an 0-2 pitch in the third after Lindor got the two-out rally started with a bloop double and McNeil walked. It was Alonso's first homer in 13 games since July 6, his longest drought of the season. The slugger was in a prolonged slump before going 5 for 11 in Boston last weekend.

Alonso went deep to center field in the sixth for his 16th career multi-homer game and second this year.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: Rookie catcher Francisco Álvarez was removed in the ninth after getting hit on the hand by a 97 mph pitch from Albert Abreu. Umpires ruled Álvarez swung at the pitch for strike three. That came one batter after Abreu nicked Mark Vientos with a 97 mph heater. ... LF Tommy Pham sat out. He's been nursing a nagging groin. ... RF Starling Marte (migraines) is feeling much better. But the Mets hadn't committed yet to activating him from the 10-day injured list when he becomes eligible Thursday, manager Buck Showalter said. ... Imaging showed a Grade 2 right calf strain for INF Luis Guillorme, who is expected to miss four to six weeks. Guillorme was injured last weekend in Boston. ... RHP Elieser Hernández was recalled Monday from Triple-A Syracuse and placed on the 15-day IL with a right pectoral strain.

Yankees: RF Aaron Judge (toe) is playing simulated games at the team's complex in Tampa, Florida. Asked if the 2022 AL MVP could return at first-place Baltimore this weekend, manager Aaron Boone said: “I wouldn’t rule anything out.” ... RHP Jonathan Loáisiga, rehabbing from elbow surgery, will participate in simulated game situations Wednesday with Judge. ... LHP Nestor Cortes (strained rotator cuff) probably needs two more minor league rehab starts before coming off the injured list. He's scheduled to make his second one Friday, though Boone wasn’t sure where yet. Cortes threw 42 pitches over 2 1/3 innings Sunday for Double-A Somerset. ... 2B Gleyber Torres was in the starting lineup and extended his hitting streak to a career-best 14 games, the longest by a Yankees player this season. Torres exited Sunday’s victory over Kansas City in the seventh inning because of left hip tightness.

UP NEXT

Mets: José Quintana (0-1) makes his second start for the Mets in the series finale Wednesday night. The left-hander allowed two runs over five innings last Thursday in a loss to the Chicago White Sox at home. He missed the first 3 1/2 months of the season following rib surgery. Quintana hasn't given up a home run in 66 2/3 innings since last August with St. Louis — the longest current streak in the majors.

Yankees: LHP Carlos Rodón (0-3, 7.36 ERA) looks for his first win in four starts with the Yankees after signing a $162 million, six-year contract as a free agent last December. Rodón missed the first three-plus months of the season because of forearm and back injuries.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports