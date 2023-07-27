‘Everything a Jags fan could want’: Favorable first impressions of team’s new training facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More Jaguars fans headed inside the Miller Electric Center on Thursday for the second open practice of Training Camp.

For many, it was their first look inside the $120 million training facility.

But for die-hard fan David Mendenhall, it was the second of many to come over the next two weeks.

Mendenhall was first in line Wednesday for the team’s first open practice and said he plans to be at each one of the practices that are open for fans.

His first impression on Wednesday was definitely favorable.

“My big thing is I’m a big guy, and I did not sweat the entire time. It was so comfortable in there. You have the shade, you have the (cooling) fans. It’s just incredible what they’ve done for us to make us comfortable,” Mendenhall said. “They have good food. They have a pro shop. They have everything a Jags fan could want.”

The first two people in line Thursday drove 15 hours to be there -- all the way from Ohio.

Tickets are required for the free open practices and all the dates are “sold out” except for the Stadium Practice at 10 a.m. Aug. 5.

You can find more information at https://www.jaguars.com/trainingcamp/.