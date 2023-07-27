Gators Breakdown: Targets to finish the Florida Gators 2024 class | Get to know freshmen

After a hot summer on the recruiting trail, the Gators host one more big visitor weekend before the 2023 season starts.

The Florida Gators are going to culminate a hot summer on the recruiting trail with “Grill in the Ville” this weekend. Many commits will be on campus and a couple of targets as well. Maybe some surprises?

David Waters takes a look at some of the biggest targets remaining to finish the 2024 class. Also, on this episode, David previews a new Florida Victorious series to let Gator Nation know more of incoming freshmen Treyaun Webb, Eugene Wilson, and Roderick Kearney.

