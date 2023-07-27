Take two: Linebacker Chad Muma begins second season with Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In the beginning of the 2022 season, Jaguars linebacker Chad Muma was the backup inside linebacker behind Devin Lloyd and Foyesade Oluokun. Throughout the season he worked his way into the lineup, sharing the starting role with Lloyd.

Now, Muma is heading into his second season with the Jaguars and looking to become more of a leader within the defense.

“Working away at those mental mistakes that you might have during practice,” Muma said. “Really get down to that playbook and really get down to that communication because that’s huge when it comes down to the gameday.”

The Jaguars have completed two practices of training camp, and already Muma has seen improvement.

“We did a lot of third down stuff because last year we kind of struggled in that third and 7-10 range,” Muma said. “That’s an area you should be getting off the field and putting your offense back out there.”

“Competitiveness,” Muma said. “Both sides really want to get after it. A lot of energy with our team right now. Looking forward to see where that goes.”

Muma has one season on his resume and is relying on his first season’s experience as he begins year two in Jacksonville.

“Last year there was a lot of acclimation,” Muma said. “You’re a rookie and you’re coming into a new place. A lot of it is unknown, the playbook is unknown. Heading into year two with more things in the know, knowing the playbook, knowing the team, knowing how we kind of function in practices and meetings. Feeling a lot better.”

Muma was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes as a kid. Now he is a vocal advocate for kids who also have Type 1 diabetes.

“Growing up I was diagnosed when I was 13 years old. I didn’t know of too many people that had Type 1 diabetes and were professional athletes. Being in the position I am today, I really want to be an advocate for those kids and show them that it is possible to do whatever dreams they may have to do.”

Last season, Muma tallied 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, and 47 tackles.