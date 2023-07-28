Training camp notebook: Gerrit Prince flashes big plays; slot corner competition open

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a drizzle-filled day of practice for the Jaguars on the third day of training camp, but the rain didn’t put a damper on the intensity of practice. After a sloppy day on Thursday, things rebounded on Friday. The stands filled with season ticket holders watching closely and they were treated to some fireworks.

The best part for the fans on hand — the stands are covered so they didn’t have to get wet. I wish I was sitting with them.

Through three days of camp, most of the focus from myself and the rest of the media has been on the offense. Well, that is slightly by design. Not my design but the Jaguars design. The defense has spent most of their time in the back corner of the practice fields making getting a close look difficult at times. It is still early and the real test for these guys will come next week when they put the pads on for the first time.

Looking around the Jaguars roster there are not many battles going on for starting spots. One of the most vulnerable spots in the starting lineup is the nickel/slot job on defense. Tre Herndon held down the job at the end of last season. The Jaguars have talked up their confidence in his ability to start that spot but you know the old saying, “actions speak louder than words.”

Greg Junior going into his 2nd season in the NFL



Jags DC Mike Caldwell said that he thinks Junior has done a good job at developing his body over the last year pic.twitter.com/PElyPDsSC6 — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 28, 2023

So far through camp, the Jaguars are getting a close look at a few different players in the slot. Based on the early camp rotations the biggest competitors for the job are Chris Claybrooks and Gregory Junior. Both players have been early subs and took reps with the starters at times on Friday. This competition bares close watching. Don’t count out the rookies to throw their hat in the conversation. Rookie Christian Braswell has gotten some reps playing outside and inside. On Friday, Braswell told me he is comfortable at either spot.

“It doesn’t matter, just lock ‘em up same to me,” he said.

🐶Got That Dog in Him🐶



When Christian Braswell was drafted his name flashed across the screen while the camera was on a close-up of a dog.



Braswell said "God works in mysterious ways... They know what they were doing." pic.twitter.com/NF0WnMxMys — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 28, 2023

Braswell said his first taste of the NFL life: “I didn’t know what to expect. I just know the league is the league.”

Being a rookie defensive back on the Jaguars isn’t exactly an easy life. The Jaguars offense has quite a bit of firepower. Braswell walked in on Day 1 and had to line up opposite guys like Calvin Ridley, and Christian Kirk while Trevor Lawrence pilots the offense, not exactly an easy task.

“That is one of the NFL moments, like, ‘I’m really here,’” Braswell said. “I’m here with the best of the best. I got one of the best quarterbacks in the league and best receivers in the league with us.”

Quite the co-sign from a guy whose NFL life is being judged by his ability to slow them down.

📓Notebook 📓

• The star of the day was tight end Gerrit Prince. He made a pair of highlight reel catches. Prince is a player whose name many fans may not know but he is a player that the team loves and has a real chance of making the roster this year.

• Another day, another Calvin Ridley highlight. This will be a daily theme at camp. Ridley had some better plays than the one below but they were in a period where the video isn’t allowed.

Trevor Lawrence + Calvin Ridley = CHEERS pic.twitter.com/GJmqrNzCID — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 28, 2023

• A little switching going on along the O-line. Walker Little spent a little bit of time at guard. There is a possibility that once Cam Robinson’s suspension is over Little could slide to guard with Robinson taking over the left tackle spot.

• Zay Jones was busy. Jones was peppered with targets during team drills. There was a four- or five-play span where every pass went to Jones.

• During the offseason, I was told by Brenton Buckner to watch out for Jeremiah Ledbetter. He mentioned that Ledbetter has all the tools to take a jump and earn a spot in the Jags rotation. Ledbetter came up with a sack during team drills. Again, take it with a grain of salt but it is a good first step for a guy who the coaching staff believes in.

• There are no pads so take this with a grain of salt. Josh Allen was giving rookie Anton Harrison fits during team drills. Allen looked like a man on a mission, or maybe the rookie was having his welcome to the NFL moment. We will get a better feel next week.