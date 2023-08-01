Gators Breakdown: Leadership and Accountability - Fall Camp Preview with Coach Napier, Armstrong, and Sale

Gators start their second season under Billy Napier

The Florida Gators hit the practice field this week to get started for the 2023 edition of fall camp.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) to preview fall camp with thoughts from head coach Billy Napier, DC Austin Armstrong, and OC/OL Coach Rob Sale.

