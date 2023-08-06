Sharks stomp Predators, roll into NAL championship game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – That was easy.

The Jacksonville Sharks crushed the rival Orlando Predators in the National Arena League playoffs on Saturday night, rolling to a 62-18 win that sends them into next week’s championship game. The Sharks put this one away by halftime, cruising to a 36-9 lead at the break and coasted to the finish.

It sends Jacksonville into a title game in coach Jason Gibson’s first season in charge where the Sharks will face the Carolina Cobras. The Cobras beat the San Antonio Gunslingers 52-36 in the other semifinal. Gibson has won championships in the Southern Indoor Football League, Professional Indoor Football League and American Indoor Football League during his coaching career.

Sam Castronova had two touchdown passes and rushed for two more to lead the Sharks. Devin Wilson, Kamrin Solomon and Marquel Wade, the latter two former area high school stars, had receiving touchdowns for Jacksonville. Solomon, a Mandarin High product, also had a rushing touchdown. Wade, a Jackson High graduate, also took a kickoff back for a touchdown.