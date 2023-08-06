Training camp notebook: Can offense and defense take second-year leap under Doug Pederson?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Counting down to game day! Well, preseason game day but a gameday nonetheless. The Jaguars are officially in game week mode.

They play the Cowboys on Saturday in Dallas. The practices haven’t shifted to game prep just yet, but you can start to get the feeling that some of the guys are itching to get on the field. Sunday was an up-tempo type of day as the team got on the field in full pads.

With 10 camp practices under their belt, I’m ready to plant my flag on the Jaguars offense being in the top five this season. Andre Cisco summed it up perfectly when he said, “We got weapons everywhere.”

Trevor Lawrence has been passing out dimes left and right with some absolutely beautiful placements. Then you add in the new weapon for the offense in Calvin Ridley, who made the catch of camp just a great grab on Sunday. Lawrence is the conductor of the orchestra, and every note has been perfect.

“I know what I want. I know what I like,” said Lawrence.

This team is destined to be among the premier attacks in the NFL. I have no doubt of that fact.

The only thing that could derail them is the offensive line. There are some issues. We know Cam Robinson will miss the first four games of the year with a PED suspension, but Walker Little has been fantastic. So, no problems there. But what about right tackle? Anton Harrison has well looked like a rookie.

Harrison has struggled there is no way around it. Maybe the shoulder injury has something to do with it but if he continues to play like that, when Week 5 rolls around, the Jaguars may be looking to slide Little to right tackle with Robinson taking over on the left side. In a vacuum, that isn’t a big deal. But when you look at the fact the Jaguars have been working Little at left guard because they wanted to allow him to possibly slide inside and upgrade that position, it is not great. There are more questions upfront than there are answers right now. When you have a franchise quarterback who should be in the MVP conversation if everything goes well, having questions along the O-line is less than ideal.

The Jaguars defense has their eyes set on being a top unit in the NFL as well.

Last season, the Jaguars defense finished sixth in takeaways. Andre Cisco said that if he would have caught some of the interceptions he dropped last year they would have been higher on that list. But one thing is clear: “We have a standard now,” said Cisco.

The defense has moved into its second year under coach Mike Caldwell. With many of the same pieces back, the same second-year jump many expect for the offense can be said for the defense. Last year in Week 1 against Washington, there were communication issues in the secondary. Those sorts of issues should be things of the past.

Cisco, going into his second year as a starter for the Jaguars, made his mark last season. He finished the year with three interceptions but dropped a few easy ones along the way that would have cemented his name among the top safeties in the league. Cisco has been a takeaway machine since his days roaming the secondary for Syracuse but said that his individual numbers come second to team success.

“I have numbers in my mind, but it is really about the defense,” he said.

Even with the continuity in the secondary, there are a few new faces in rookie safeties in Erik Hallett and Antonio Johnson. Cisco said, “I’m very very impressed.”

Both young guys have done a good job catching the attention of the coaching staff and playing their games out on the field.

