Gators Breakdown: Florida Gators open practice reaction | Napier high on his freshmen class

Florida's first open practice since 2014 left fans feeling better about the direction of the 2023 squad.

The Florida Gators held an open practice for their fifth practice of 2023 fall camp and there were plenty of notable moments in front of Gator Nation.

David Waters is joined by Will Miles (Read and Reaction) to review the open practice and players that stood out. Dave and Will also react to Billy Napier lauding at the progress of his true freshmen class.

