Training camp notebook: Lighter day of practice as Cowboys game approaches

Travis Etienne Jr. of the Jacksonville Jaguars runs with the ball during Training Camp at Miller Electric Center. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Game day is right around the corner. In the football world, it is Thursday even though it is Wednesday. It’s weird but it works. Since the game is on Saturday, the schedule moves up a day. Practice reflected the game prep. Wednesday was the 12th practice of camp and was a less physical day at the office.

The day was highlighted by Chris Claybrooks doing his best Odell Beckham Jr. impression, pulling in a one-handed interception.

Doug Pederson said that on Saturday he plans to play the starters for a “series or two.” So, if you blink you might miss them. Saturday’s game against the Cowboys will be far more important for guys like wide receiver Elijah Cooks who is trying to earn a spot on the roster.

Jaguars Wide Reciever Elijah Cooks played college basketball at Nevada and was on their Sweet 16 team.



Cooks said he likes to get out on the court in his downtime.



He said if he could play 1 on 1 with anyone on the Jags roster it would be Sammis Reyes.



"I think I could get…

At 6-4, Cooks towers over most of the Jaguars wide receiver room. He is a former college basketball player. and was part of the Nevada team that went all the way to the Sweet 16.

Now Cooks says he just hoops for fun but thinks his experience on the court helps him on the field, especially with jump balls.

“It is like going up and getting a rebound,” said Cooks, who joined the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of San Jose State.

“I have always felt like an underdog my whole life,” he said.

Saturday’s game against the Cowboys will be his first chance to show what he can do on an NFL field and it being against the Cowboys will make it extra special.

“That is my mom’s favorite team, so I grew up watching them.” Cooks said.

His family will be in the stands watching the game and he hopes to put on quite the show.

“I hope to find the zone many times this week,” Cooks said.

The biggest piece of advice his teammate DaVon Hamilton has for young players like Cooks it to “just go out there and enjoy it.”

Last season the Jags coaching staff said they asked Defensive Tackle DaVon Hamilton to do things rushing the passer that he hadn't done since high school.



A year later and DaVon says he feels much more comfortable as a pass rusher.



"I'm catching my stride a little bit."

As Hamilton gets ready for his fourth season with the Jaguars, the team has made it clear they want him to be a part of their future. Hamilton signed an extension with the Jaguars in the offseason and now says that lets him “step into more of a leadership role.”

No. 52 has been the anchor of the Jaguars run defense since he stepped into the NFL. Last season, Jaguars defensive line coach Brentson Buckner said they asked Hamilton to do things like rushing the passer that he hadn’t been asked to do since high school. A year later, Hamilton said that he feels more comfortable.

“There is always a next-level. There is always improvement to where I was at,” Hamilton said.

Doug Pederson said Hamilton is the type of player they want on the team.

“He can generate some push and that’s what you want in the middle of your pocket,” said Pederson.

Depth chart thoughts

Blake Hance in the starting left guard spot may have the biggest surprise. In a previous notebook, I mentioned Hance’s versatility. I have also mentioned some of the uncertainty around the Jaguars O-line. Keep in mind Hance is, at best, the team’s fourth option at guard if everyone is healthy.

Snoop Conner at fourth-string running back. The expectation is that it was always going to be an uphill climb for Conner to make the roster.

Parker Washington is the only other listed return specialist besides Jamal Agnew. Th rookie is making the team. Enough said.

Brenton Strange is listed as the direct backup to Luke Farrell . If Strange can beat out Farrell for that job, it helps Gerrit Prince’s chances of making the roster. Keeping four tight ends could be tough with some of the other looming roster decisions the Jaguars have.

Jeremiah Ledbetter is listed on the second string. Ledbetter is a Super Bowl champ who has been with Mike Caldwell since his days in Tampa. I was told during the offseason that Ledbetter is a guy they want to step up.

📓 Notebook 📓

Tyson Campbell is still working his way back to the field.

Tyson Campbell back on the practice field.



He is in an orange non-contact jersey.



He is in an orange non-contact jersey.

Coach Pederson said he is still in concussion protocol.